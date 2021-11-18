Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Announces Earnings Results

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryve Foods stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
