Student Coin (STC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.39 million and $1.57 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

