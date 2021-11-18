Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 397.1% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Subaru alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.