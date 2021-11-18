Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 275,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 111,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

