Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,513 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

