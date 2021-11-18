Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

