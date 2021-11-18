Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

