Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.