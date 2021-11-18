Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.