Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.30. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 11,917 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

