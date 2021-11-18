Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 5,464 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $320,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RUN opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

