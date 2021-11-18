Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.52 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.