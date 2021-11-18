Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $405.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

