Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Up 115.6% in October

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the October 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NILIF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 347,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,092. Surge Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

