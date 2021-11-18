SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SIVB opened at $745.26 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.51.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

