SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

SVB Leerink reiterated their sell rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $3.63 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $471.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

