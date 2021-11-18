SVB Leerink Weighs in on Italk Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Italk in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Italk alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Italk has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Italk by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,295 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.