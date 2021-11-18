SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVFB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $10,100,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 790,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,247 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SVFB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,814. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

