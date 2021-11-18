Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,810,764 coins and its circulating supply is 15,629,281 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

