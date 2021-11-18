Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 70233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,320,713. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Switch by 24,717.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

