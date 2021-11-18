Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Sysco has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

SYY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

