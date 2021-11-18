Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TBTC opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

