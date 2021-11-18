Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 542,983 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $115.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

