Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.0% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 475,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 140.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $253.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.