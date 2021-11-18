TD Securities Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$13.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.75. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.65. The firm has a market cap of C$520.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

