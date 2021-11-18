TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.57 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.72.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

