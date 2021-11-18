Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.81 and last traded at $124.43. 140,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,945,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

