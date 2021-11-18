Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) versus FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Head to Head Contrast

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Telefónica pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

1.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 25.42% 12.28% 2.93% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.51 $1.81 billion $2.16 2.06 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telefónica and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 3 4 3 0 2.00 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica currently has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential downside of 23.60%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

Telefónica beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

