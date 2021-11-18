Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.74

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 165055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

