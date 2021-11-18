Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLKGY remained flat at $$13.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

