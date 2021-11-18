Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Telos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TLS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telos stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Telos worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

