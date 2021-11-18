Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNYA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

TNYA opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,068,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company's product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

