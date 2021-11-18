Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 29,974 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.50.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
