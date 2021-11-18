Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 29,974 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

