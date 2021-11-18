Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 4,611 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,646. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -313.04%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

