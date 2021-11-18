Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

