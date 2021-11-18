Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $454,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $571.30. 5,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,377. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.35 and a 12-month high of $571.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

