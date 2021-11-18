Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 163,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,665,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

