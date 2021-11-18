TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $300,105.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,840.71 or 0.99742053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.54 or 0.06948652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,791,494,615 coins and its circulating supply is 41,790,765,506 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

