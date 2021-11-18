TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

