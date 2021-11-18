Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Tetra Tech's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from diversified business structure, focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services, and strength in businesses from clients. Also, its strong backlog level, which was $3,249.9 million, exiting the fiscal third quarter will likely be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates net revenues of $2.50-$2.55 billion, up from $2.45-$2.55 billion estimated earlier. However, Tetra Tech has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is also susceptible to forex woes. In the past three months, the company's shares seem to be overvalued compared with the industry.”

TTEK stock opened at $183.65 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $186.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

