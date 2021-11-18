TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.18 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.