The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after buying an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink's Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

