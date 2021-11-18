The Clorox Company (CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 on February 11th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Clorox has increased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

