The Clorox Company (CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 on February 11th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.
Clorox has increased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.