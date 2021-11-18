The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

