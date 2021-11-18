The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
