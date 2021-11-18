The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.