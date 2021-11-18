The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $391.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.11 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

