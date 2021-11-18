The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95,960 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $222.11 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.