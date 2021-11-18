The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

