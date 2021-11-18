The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.