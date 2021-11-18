The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.95. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

NYSE HD opened at $394.85 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $399.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

